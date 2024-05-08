IHC to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pleas against NAB summons in Toshakhana case

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear today PTI founder and Bushra Bibi's pleas against NAB summons in new Toshakhana case.

The IHC has fixed for today hearing of appeals filed by the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against summons issued to them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fresh case pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the case. Objections on both appeals raised by the registrar Islamabad High Court have been removed.

Through these petitions, the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have requested the court to suspend the NAB summons issued to them till a final decision by the court on the petitions.