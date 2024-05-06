Supreme Court suspends PHC, ECP's rulings on reserved seats

Admits SIC's appeal for reserved seats

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Monday, while admitting Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats, suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) decision to give reserved seats to other parties.

During earlier hearing, the apex court had rejected the federal government's objection to the three-member bench in a case of not awarding reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah is hearing the appeal filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council for reserved seats.

As the hearing started, the federal government requested the court to constitute a larger bench to hear the case. On behalf of the federal government, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rahman said only a larger bench could hear the appeals. However, the court rejected the objection on the bench.

The women lawmakers, elected on reserved seats, also raised objection to the bench. The lawyer representing the women lawmakers said it was a case of interpretation of Article 51 of the Constitution and only a five-member bench could hear the case under the Practice and Procedures Act.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the present case was being heard as an appeal under Article 185 of the Constitution. The present case was not filed under Article 184/3. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the court had to decide on whether the appeals were admissible or not.

He remarked that if a decision was taken that the case was maintainable, a larger bench could also be constituted to hear the case.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer of the Sunni Ittehad Council, started advancing the arguments. Siddiqui said after Feb 8 general elections PTI's returned candidates joined the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that seven candidates were still part of the National Assembly with independent status.

Justice Athar Minallah asked whether PTI was a registered political party.

Advocate Siddiqui said yes, PTI was a registered political party. Justice Shah remarked that it was a registered political party but did not participate in the election.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired that independent members had to join a party in how many days? Siddiqui said independent members of the National Assembly had to join a political party within three days. Justice Minallah inquired,

“If a political party does not have an election symbol, will its candidates lose the right to represent?” Siddiqui told the court that a political party can become a parliamentary party by participating in elections.

Another situation is that a political party does not participate in elections and the winning members join that party. Justice Shah asked under what formula the distribution of reserved seats among political parties is made?

“Will the political party take reserved seats according to the number of seats won or can it take more?, Justice Shah inquired. Siddiqui said no political party could take reserved seats more than its proportion.

Later the Supreme Court while summoning the Election Commission officials with record immediately adjourned the hearing of the case till 11:30.

