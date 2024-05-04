IHC dispose of FIA employees' petition against extension in job contract

Pakistan Pakistan IHC dispose of FIA employees' petition against extension in job contract

Petition challenged the decision of no extension in job contract

Follow on Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 13:13:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the plea of three employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the extension of their employment.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC issued a written judgment on the filed petition.

According to the verdict, the three employees were hired as sub-inspectors on a contract basis in the FIA Cyber Crime division in 2019.

The department selection committee reported that their job performance was not up to mark. The committee raised concerns about their character, and there are ongoing departmental inquiries against them.

In the verdict, Justice Mohsin remarked that extending the job contract of the employees did not violate basic human rights.

Consequently, the IHC dismissed the petition filed by the employees.

It's pertinent to note that Komal Anwar, Tanveer Ahmad, and Farhan Ali, employees of the FIA, challenged the decision of not extending their job contracts in the IHC.