PTI issues white paper on 'rigging' in Feb 8 polls

“Our seats were given to other parties through Form 47,” PTI chief says

Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 19:23:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday issued a white paper on alleged rigging on the Feb 8 general elections in the country.

The party has demanded formation of the judicial commission to probe the “snatching of 180 seats”.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, addressing a press conference alongside other party leaders in Islamabad on Thursday, said PTI won 180 seats on Feb 8 elections.

“Our seats were given to other parties through Form 47,” he said. The PTI chief said they had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged rigging.

"But the case is not fixed for hearing as yet," he lamented.

The PTI issued a 300-page white paper to bring it to the notice of the people as to how their mandate was stolen, Barrister Gohar said.

“Our victory was turned into defeat by ‘manipulating’ election results in the Form 47,” he claimed.

The PTI chief said the white paper was based on the reports of international organisations, foreign media and newspapers. He also called for carrying out the electoral reforms to eliminate rigging in the polls once and for all.

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to declare the party’s intra-party polls as invalid, the PTI chief, said his party was forced to contest the general elections without its symbol ‘bat’ .

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said the ECP was granted billions of rupees to hold free and fair elections in the country.

“We demand the chief election commissioner to step down,” he said accusing the polls organising body of failing to hold transparent elections in the country.

The PTI-backed independent candidates won the most National Assembly seats in the Feb 8 elections followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

However, the PML-N with the support of the other parties including the PPP formed a coalition government in the Centre and later became the single largest party in the lower house of the parliament following the allocation of the reserved seats.

The PTI lost the right to the reserved seats as its members contested elections as independent candidates.