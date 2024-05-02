Hafiz Naeem gives govt four-day ultimatum to start wheat procurement

Pakistan Pakistan Hafiz Naeem gives govt four-day ultimatum to start wheat procurement

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman gives four-day ultimatum to both Punjab, federal governments

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 19:10:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday gave a four-day ultimatum to both the Punjab and federal governments to start wheat procurement in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the JI emir said if the government does not start the wheat procurement, then the Jamaat would organise a sit-in outside the chief minister's office.

Also read: Wheat growers to take to the street against govt apathy



The JI chief stressed that silence would only encourage such entities to further exploit the nation. He underscored the need for action against those hoarding essential commodities, rather than targeting farmers.

Additionally, he criticised the concentration of power within certain families across provinces, highlighting the need for fair governance.

He directed the party formations to develop links with the protesting farmers.