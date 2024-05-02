Fawad's plea seeking appearance through video link in May 9 cases put off

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan conducts proceedings

Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 15:47:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has adjourned the hearing until May 9 on a petition requesting appearance of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry through a video link in the 36 cases related to the May 9 violent riots.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan conducted Thursdays’ proceedings.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer remarked before the court that his client could not appear in all courts of Punjab.

Upon this, the chief justice asked, "In how many districts are the cases registered?"

The additional advocate general informed the court that cases were registered in four divisions of Punjab.

Chaudhry's counsel stated that "wherever FIRs were lodged, we have furnished bonds."

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar informed that the chief justice had the authority to transfer cases from one court to another in Punjab, but cases related to terrorism could not be transferred from the sessions court to another court.

Chief Justice Khan remarked, "There are 36 cases against one person. How can he appear in all courts simultaneously?"

At this point, Fawad Chaudhry stated that there were actually 47 cases registered against him.

The additional advocate general remarked that there were even more cases filed against the PTI founder.

Chaudhry's counsel requested for some time to present the case.

The chief justice stated, "Sometimes people living abroad cannot appear in Pakistani courts for civil cases. We are considering introducing a system of testimony through video link for them."

Chaudhry's lawyer said, "The division bench has ordered that after the chief justice's order for video link appearance, the proceedings will start after seven days."

During the hearing, the court was disrupted by the whispering between Fawad and government lawyer.

The chief justice remarked, "It seems that Fawad Chaudhry also has old relationship with government lawyer. Fawad Chaudhry seems worried. Stay calm!"

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until May 9, providing time for Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer to prepare.