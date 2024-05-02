IHC to hear PTI founder, Shah Mehmood' petitions against cipher case today

Hearing will be held at 2 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear appeals of the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against conviction in cipher case today (Thursday).

A two-member bench including IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the petitions at sharp 2 pm today.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah will appear before the court and present his arguments in the court.

It is pertinent to note that court has also summoned the details of Azam Khan’s disappearance case.

The PTI founder and his close associate Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the cipher case.

The special court established under the Official Secrets Act announced its verdict and indicted them under Section 342 on Jan 30.

