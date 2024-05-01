Bilawal hails PPP for advocating workers' welfare

PM Bhutto given workers their rights; President Zardari carried on the mission

Wed, 01 May 2024 19:52:56 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday the that the hard working labourers should be given their due rights.

The PPP chief made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of the Labour Day.

He said the former PM Benazir Bhutto had given the workers their rights and the workers should be rewarded for their hard work.

Adding on, he said the former president Asif Zardari carried the mission forward and had abolished the anti-labor laws that were causing a great harm to the hard-working labourers.

The PPP chief said “the economy of the world runs because of the hard work of the workers while the elites earn money because of the blood and sweat of labourers.

On privatization, he said Sindh has successfully implemented the public-private partnership model in the province and the federal government could emulate it.

On his ambition to work for the labourers, he said governments of Sindh and Balochistan will increase the salary more in the upcoming budget.

“We want real development in the country's economy and not just in the business of a few elites,” the former foreign minister remarked.

The chairman of the People's Party while criticizing said that now the United Nations and the Islamic world will have to talk about the freedom of Palestine.

