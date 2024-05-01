Bushra Bibi challenges NAB's call-up notice in IHC

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi challenges NAB's call-up notice in IHC

NAB inquiry alleges PTI founder, Bushra Bibi illegally sold valuable gifts

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 18:31:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder, challenged the NAB's summons notice for the new inquiry against the PTI founder and her in Islamabad High Court.

The petition seeks to suspend the NAB call-up notice until a decision on the petition.

Also read: Toshakhana case: PTI founder and his wife to be indicted on Jan 6



The court is set to hear the case regarding NAB's new investigation against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz, and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry will represent the former first lady against NAB's notice.

The new NAB inquiry alleges that PTI founder and Bushra Bibi illegally sold valuable gifts from Toshakhana.