Mian Iftikhar Hussain elected ANP KP president
Pakistan
Hussain Shah Yousafzai elected provincial general secretary
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Mian Iftikhar Hussain was elected as ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president during the intra-party elections.
ANP spokesperson announced that Hussain Shah Yousafzai secured the position of provincial general secretary, and Arslan Khan was elected as the provincial information secretary.
Also read: General Elections 2024: ANP gets election symbol of lantern
Moreover, Syed Aqil Shah was elected as the senior vice president.