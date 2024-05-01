In-focus

Mian Iftikhar Hussain elected ANP KP president

Pakistan

Hussain Shah Yousafzai elected provincial general secretary

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Mian Iftikhar Hussain was elected as ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president during the intra-party elections.

ANP spokesperson announced that Hussain Shah Yousafzai secured the position of provincial general secretary, and Arslan Khan was elected as the provincial information secretary.

Moreover, Syed Aqil Shah was elected as the senior vice president.  

