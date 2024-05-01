Maryam launches field hospitals project, bringing healthcare to people's doorsteps

Punjab CM says dream she shared with ex-PM Nawaz Sharif realised today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the field hospitals project with the aim of delivering healthcare facilities directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that the dream she shared with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of bringing healthcare to people's doorsteps had been realised.

Maryam announced the establishment of 32 field hospitals across the province, with the first one being established in Bahawalpur. She said that these hospitals would particularly serve villages and remote areas lacking access to healthcare facilities.

Regarding the facilities offered at the field hospitals, Maryam highlighted that these would include outpatient departments (OPDs), immunisation services for newborns, maternity services, surgical facilities and the availability of lady health workers.

The CM affirmed her government's commitment to ensuring the provision and availability of health-related services throughout the province, stating that numerous field hospitals had been established within six months since she assumed office in Punjab.

In an indirect reference to the use of containers by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam remarked that previously, containers were solely employed for inciting violence, arson and tearing up utility bills. However, she added, from now on, containers would be repurposed as platforms for delivering medical aid to the people.

CM Maryam urged critics of her initiatives, particularly those scrutinising her videos, to actively engage in public service. She credited the inception of the field hospitals project to Nawaz Sharif's visionary leadership, expressing her commitment to following in his footsteps.