US supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism: State Dept

Pakistan Pakistan US supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism: State Dept

Vedant Patel said US and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 06:34:43 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday said that United States supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said that United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

Vedant Patel said that we support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights.

He said that our partnership with Pakistan on security issues includes a high-level counterterrorism dialogue, funding robust counterterrorism capacity, and building programmes and supporting a series of US and Pakistan military-to-military engagements.

Replying to a question, Vedant Patel said that acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass is on visit to Doha and Islamabad. In Doha he’ll meet with senior Qatari officials and other diplomatic missions to discuss support for Afghanistan and other shared security interests in the region, and in Islamabad we expect him to meet with senior Pakistani officials and discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues as well.

