PM reiterates commitment to labourers' welfare

Pakistan Pakistan PM reiterates commitment to labourers' welfare

PM in his message on Labour Day said that we honour invaluable contributions of workers.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 03:36:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that with an overarching objective to promote the rights and interests of the Pakistani workforce and as promised in PML-N’s manifesto, they remained steadfast in their commitment to bolstering labour welfare and harmonizing domestic labour legislation with global standards.

“Today we honour the immense sacrifices of the workers who laid their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights. We also honour the invaluable contributions of those workers who work day and night in the fields, factories and elsewhere. They not only work hard to feed their families but also are the driving force behind Pakistan’s progress,” the prime minister said in a message on observance of International Labour Day on May 1.

The prime minister said that sustainable economic growth remained their top priority.

“Through concerted efforts, our economy is on the path to recovery. We hope that this growth will result in more economic activities and create job opportunities. However, the new job opportunities would demand a skilled labour force,” he added.

Recognizing the key role of skilled workers in the economic development, the prime minister said the government had initiated vocational training and skills development programmes to empower workers and enable them to secure employment opportunities both at home and abroad.

He said enhancement of occupational safety and health (OSH) across various sectors remains a top priority for their Government.

“We will soon be convening the inaugural National Tripartite Labour Conference with a special focus on safety and health.

Efforts are also underway to ratify the ILO Convention on OSH in Mines No. 176, underscoring our commitment to ensuring that miners have access to OSH that are compliant with international standards,” a press release on Tuesday quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that he fully understood that the current inflation had disproportionately affected their financially weak labor class.

The Government was addressing this through targeted subsidies and support programmes, he said, adding that they would also continue their endeavours to improve the working and living conditions of their workers by further promoting their welfare through better housing, education, healthcare and social security benefits.

“Through labour-friendly policies and initiatives, we will ensure that decent working conditions are maintained thus making our workers the strength of Pakistan,” he added.

While they recognized their workers in the formal sector, he said, it would be a remiss if they did not mention the hardworking individuals in the informal sector who worked in the fields, homes, and other places.

The prime minister also particularly recognized the services of the female folk who worked hand in hand with their male counterparts to earn a living for their families.

“Let us work together to build a Pakistan where every worker is valued, respected, and empowered to thrive. May Almighty Allah guide us in our sincere efforts towards the prosperity of our workers and our country,” he added.

