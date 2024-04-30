Alliance with JUI-F very likely: Barrister Gohar

Sher Afzal Murwat's name finalised for Public Accounts Committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif has been given a clean chit.

He added that Sher Afzal Murwat’s name has been finalised for the Public Accounts Committee as it was the prerogative of the PTI founder to assign any responsibility to his party leaders.

On talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said an alliance is very close between JUI-F and PTI.

“Dialogue should take place in politics as the country is mired in a slew of challenges,” PTI chairman noted.

Today, only five PTI lawyers have been allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI founder who, it was claimed, has been facing cases based on political grudge.

Moreover, he added Nawaz Sharif has been given a clean chit by the powers that be.

