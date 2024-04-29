In-focus

ECP to hear PTI's intra-party polls case on April 30

ECP to hear PTI's intra-party polls case on April 30

Pakistan

Five-member bench will hear case

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls case on April 30 (Tuesday).

 

A five-member bench of the Election Commission will hear the case.

 

Also read: PTI loses electoral symbol 'bat' as ECP voids intra-party polls

 

Notices have been dispatched to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and the party's Election Commissioner.

 

The Election Commission had raised concerns regarding PTI's new intra-party elections.

 

Related Topics
PTI
Election Commission
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News