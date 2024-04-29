ECP to hear PTI's intra-party polls case on April 30

Five-member bench will hear case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls case on April 30 (Tuesday).

A five-member bench of the Election Commission will hear the case.

Notices have been dispatched to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and the party's Election Commissioner.

The Election Commission had raised concerns regarding PTI's new intra-party elections.