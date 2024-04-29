Interior Minister suspends Lahore's passport office officials over corruption allegations

Pakistan Pakistan Interior Minister suspends Lahore's passport office officials over corruption allegations

Swift issuances of learners and driving licenses for students

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 14:57:27 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken decisive action against corruption within the passport office Garden Town Lahore, suspending both the director and assistant director.

He has also directed a stern action against the culprits and to issue charge sheet against them soon.

Interior minister conducted a visit to the passport office on Monday, where he encountered evidence of bribery, delays and the influence of agent mafias in passport processing on complaints from citizens.

During his visit, citizens presented proof of payments to agent mafias for expediting passport applications, lamenting that corruption was rampant throughout the office, from security personnel to administrative staff.

When questioned, passport office officials failed to provide satisfactory explanations, leading Naqvi to express his frustration and blame the administration for the corruption.

Asserting the government's responsibility to facilitate citizens and address their grievances, Naqvi emphasized the need to tackle technical issues and corruption in passport issuance.

He assured citizens that while resolving these issues might take time, passports would eventually be issued efficiently, citing the suspension of incompetent office holders as a step towards reform.

Issuance of driving licences for higher education students

Interior minister announced plans to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses for college and university students by enabling them to acquire licenses with the assistance of their teachers, eliminating the need for office visits.

Naqvi pledged to provide at-home services for individuals aged 70 or older seeking driving licenses.

In his commitment to improving urban infrastructure, Naqvi vowed to take disciplinary action against those failing to provide adequate parking facilities outside buildings. He also emphasized the importance of implementing signal-free traffic systems to alleviate congestion.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored his determination to combat drug trafficking and remove encroachments from Islamabad.