IHC terms campaign against Justice Babar Sattar 'false, malicious'

Pakistan Pakistan IHC terms campaign against Justice Babar Sattar 'false, malicious'

IHC rejects American citizenship of Justice Sattar, says properties bought before becoming judge

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 18:43:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has slammed the social media campaign regarding the American citizenship of Justice Babar Sattar.

Terming the speculation as ‘false, malicious and contemptuous’ the IHC’s public relations officer said in a statement, “Justice Babar Sattar has never had any nationality other than that of Pakistan.”

The statement added, “Justice Sattar studied law at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and pursued graduate education at Harvard Law School. He worked as a lawyer with a law firm in New York and while living and working in the US, was issued the Permanent Resident Card (also called green card) after being regarded as a person of extraordinary ability. He left his job in the US in 2005 and returned to Pakistan and has lived and worked in Pakistan since then.”

“Justice Babar Sattar’s wife and children are citizens of Pakistan and the US. They were living in the US till 2021, but returned to Pakistan after Justice Babar Sattar was appointed as a judge of the IHC and now live in Islamabad.”

Refarding the properties, it was mentioned that all the properties that Justice Sattar held, whether in the US or Pakistan, were either inherited or bought while he was a lawyer and they were registered in the tax returns. He bought no property since he became the judge.

Moreover, the statement said the judge’s mother established a school in Rawalpindi in 1992 as its sole proprietor with Sattar having no ownership interest.

“Justice Babar Sattar owns real estate assets in Pakistan and the US, which are listed in his Tax Returns that were scrutinised by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan prior to his elevation as the judge.

“All real estate assets that he owns are either inherited or were acquired while he was a lawyer. He has acquired no real estate assets since his appointment as a judge. He is not involved with the management of any business entity,” it said.