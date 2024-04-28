Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed Pakistan's deputy prime minister

In-focus

Dar becomes country's fourth deputy prime minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been appointed as the country’s deputy prime minister, Dunya News has reported.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Sunday formally appointing Dar to the position of deputy prime minister, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval.

With this appointment, Ishaq Dar becomes Pakistan's fourth deputy prime minister. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have previously served as the deputy prime minister.

