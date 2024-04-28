Punjab CM's dictionary doesn't include 'No', says Azma Bukhari

Punjab CM's dictionary doesn't include 'No', says Azma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari asserted that Punjab CM Maryam's dictionary was devoid of the phrase "can't be done," referring to the CM's dedication to resolving public crises.

Speaking at the Islamabad Press Club, Punjab Information Minister insisted that her party and government were media-friendly and vowed to facilitate the media.

She affirmed that, as an information minister, she would only censor false and fake news; otherwise, there would be no censorship or hindrance in the dissemination of news.

She vowed that journalists' issues would be solved on a priority basis and that a deadline system would be implemented to clear the backlog on journalists' applications.

Azma Bukhari announced plans to build Media Town Phase 2 in Islamabad, making it accessible to the metro station. She revealed plans for a new housing phase for journalists in Islamabad, similar to Lahore.

She also highlighted that her party was the only one that hadn't reduced media funds, as funds were being withheld for journalist support.

The media, she emphasized, was active as it served as an accountability watchdog for incumbent governments. She highlighted CM Maryam Nawaz's belief in public access to facilities and her dedication to working day and night.

Information minister stated that the media was like her family, as she herself had faced the media after entering politics. She asserted that it was the trust of her party's leadership to appoint her to the role of information minister.

She stated that the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) firmly believed in public service.

In reference to KP CM Ali Ameen Gandapur's remarks on Islamabad's takeover, she condemned his statements.