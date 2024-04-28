CM Maryam Nawaz pledges workers' safety and health

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 12:22:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has vowed to prioritize the health, welfare, and protection of workers across the province.

Punjab CM shared her message in observance of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Maryam Nawaz articulated her commitment to fostering a positive and safe environment in workplaces, stressing that the safety and well-being of workers were paramount.

Asserting that every worker deserved safety and security, she announced the launch of a campaign for occupational safety in collaboration with the private sector.

She underscored the importance of adhering to safety regulations and providing necessary training to prevent accidents and ensure workplace safety.

CM Maryam Nawaz disclosed plans to amend labor laws, with provisions for fines against companies found negligent in ensuring the safety and health of their employees.

She emphasized that the government was responsible for implementing occupational safety measures and will enforce them rigorously.

Highlighting the significance of safety gear for workers, Punjab CM emphasized that every organization bore the responsibility for ensuring the safety of its employees.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz asserted that with these measures in place, Punjab aimed to create a safer and more secure working environment for all its workers.