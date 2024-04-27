PPP's Kundi accuses PTI of planning another May 9-like assault

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 18:04:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi launched a diatribe against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday, accusing the political group of planning to stage another May 9-like assault.

Kundi claimed in a press conference here that the PTI was once again indulging in confrontational politics, recalling that its protesting leaders, workers and supporters irrupted into Islamabad without an official permission the other day.

Prior to this, the PTI attacked a cement factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Kundi advised the PTI to utilise political platforms to engage in dialogue instead of waiting for a missed call from elsewhere – an indirect reference to the GHQ [General Headquarters].

Kundi claimed that many dissenting voices were coming from within the PTI which, according to him, was in a state of confusion and agitation.

Reflecting on the recent by-elections, Kundi said the PTI faced crushing defeat in this electoral exercise carried out on April 21, adding that it had been reduced to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province alone.

About the KP government’s concern regarding unavailability of funds from the Centre, Kundi said the province had received funds to the tune of Rs60 billion under the NFC [National Finance Commission] Award.

“Where did this money go? Was it all blown on promoting violence and terrorism,” he questioned.

Continuing with his diatribe, Kundi said the PTI had now started criticising Saudi Arabia, recalling that it was the same political group that had sabotaged the official visit of the Chinese president in the past.