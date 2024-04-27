Punjab Police woman officer honored with 'Excellence in Performance Award'

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Police woman officer has made the nation proud on the global stage.

The International Association of Women Police (IAWP) has selected SSP Riffat Bukhari for the ‘Excellence in Performance Award’.

SSP Riffat Bukhari is currently serving in the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

President of IAWP Deborah Friedl congratulated the lady officer Riffat and commended her efforts in a special letter, saying your selection was recognition of your services on a global level.

It is pertinent to note that every year this award is awarded to a woman police officer to acknowledge their outstanding services to their society.

SSP Riffat Bukhari was selected for this award for women protection, apprehension of criminals with the assistance of artificial intelligence, intelligent traffic management system, and development of road safety mechanisms.