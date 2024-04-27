It's an uphill task for administration to implement govt rates, says Azma Bukhari

Following CM Maryam's vision to provide basic necessities on economical rates

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits across the province.

She attributed this reduction to the diligent efforts of the district administrations. Provincial minister emphasized that enforcing the government's rate list posed a considerable challenge for the administration.

According to her, the prices of key vegetables such as onions, potatoes, and tomatoes have notably decreased by Rs. 29, Rs. 22, and Rs. 24, respectively, over the past week. The prices of other vegetables have seen reductions ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 20.

The Provincial Information Minister credited the reduction in prices to the effective performance of the provincial administration.

Azma Bukhari revealed that price control magistrates and teams were actively working in the province under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Instructing all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Commissioners to visit markets daily for the implementation of government rates.

Information minister emphasized the importance of ensuring affordable prices for basic necessities like bread, butter, and vegetables.

She stressed that it was CM Maryam Nawaz's mission to make these essentials accessible to the common man, as they were fundamental needs for the poor.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari reiterated that CM Maryam Nawaz was dedicated to providing essential commodities at reasonable rates and described her as the voice of the common people, particularly providing relief to women and youth.