LHC to hear Parvez Elahi's bail plea in illegal recruitment case on May 2

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the bail plea

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 10:29:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing PTI President Parvez Elahi's bail petition in illegal recruitments case on May 2.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi on May 2.

Petitioner Elahi adopted the stance that anti-corruption court had rejected the post-arrest bail ignoring facts and figures in the case.

He prayed to the court that his bail should be approved in the Punjab Assembly recruitment case.

It should be noted that on March 27 last month, an anti-corruption court had rejected the bail application of former chief minister Parvez Elahi.

