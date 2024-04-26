SC to hear case pertaining to IHC judges' letter on April 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A six member-larger bench of Supreme Court would take up the case pertaining to the letters of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hearing on April 30.

The registrar office of the top court has issued the cause list.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would preside the hearing while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan would also be the part of the bench.

The top court had conducted first hearing on April 3, in this suo-moto case.

On March 25, six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding the "interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters".

The six judges are Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Rafat Imtiaz.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had on March 27 hinted that the Supreme Court might form a full court in response to the letter.

The Supreme Court earlier this month took suo moto notice and hinted at constituting a full court to hear the matter. Before that, the federal government set up a one-man inquiry commission which could not initiate any proceeding due to refusal of its head, former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

