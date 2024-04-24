Civilians' trials: SC refers matter to committee for formation of larger bench

Civilians' trials: SC refers matter to committee for formation of larger bench

A six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin heard the appeals regarding civiians' trials

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday referred civilians trial case to the Practice and Procedures Committee for formation of a larger bench.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin heard the appeals regarding trial of civilians in military courts.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan are also part of the bench.

COMMENCEMENT OF HEARING

As the hearing started, Attorney General Mansoor Awan said 20 accused had been released and sent back to their homes on Eid.

Justice Mian Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired was there no case against the released accused now?

Aitzaz Ahsan stood on his seat and replied that these accused had been convicted and sent home. Unfortunately, the attorney general was not seen perfect in this case, he said.

Justice Aminuddin inquired what Aitzaz was talking about was in the submission list of the attorney general? Aitzaz said yes it was part of the list. Later, the court made the attorney general's statement part of the record.

OBJECTION ON BENCH

Khawaja Ahmad Hussain, the counsel for petitioner Justice Jawad S Khawaja, raised objection on the bench and said the matter should be sent again to the judges committee for formation of a nine-member bench.

On this occasion, Aitzaz and other lawyers requested the court to bring judgments on record. The lawyers took the stance that verdicts passed for 20 accused should be brought on record.

The court remarked that it would ask them to provide copies of the rulings. Justice Shahid Waheed said court wanted to know what procedure was followed for the trial.

Later, the Supreme Court sought copies of the judgements of military courts while hearing appeals regarding trials of civilians in military courts.

After the arguments of the counsels, the six-member larger bench of the Supreme Court referred the matter to the Practice and Procedures Committee after the objection of the main petitioners.

