Pakistan 'Six IHC judges letter': IHC CJ convenes full court meeting

The Office of IHC CJ has sought suggestions from all judges, including district and sessions court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) has convened a full court meeting to be held today (Tuesday) on letter of six IHC judges letter, Dunya News reported.

The full court meeting will be held at 2:30pm. The Office of the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court has sought suggestions from all judges, including district and sessions court.

The development comes in the wake of allegations made by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges against interference in judicial affairs by the country’s intelligence apparatus.

The six judges include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Rafat Imtiaz.

