Punjab opens country's first virtual women police station 'Meri Awaz, Maryam Nawaz'

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab opens country's first virtual women police station 'Meri Awaz, Maryam Nawaz'

Punjab opens country's first virtual women police station ‘Meri Awaz, Maryam Nawaz’

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 21:41:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated "Meri Awaz, Maryam Nawaz," the country's first virtual women police station dedicated to addressing all problems faced by women, including harassment, on a priority basis.

The virtual women police station was established at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) following the chief minister’s special directives.

During the inauguration, CM Maryam highlighted that women would no longer need to visit police stations unnecessarily after the establishment of the virtual women police station.

Women can share their problems with complete confidentiality and trust, without revealing their names and addresses, through 15 calls, the women safety app's live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police app and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority web portal.

The CM stated that the virtual women police station would provide guidance and assistance to women at all stages of FIR registration and trial.

On special instructions of the chief minister, 100 modern emergency panic 15 buttons have also been installed across Lahore. These panic buttons installed in universities and colleges, markets, intersections and bazaars can be connected to the PSCA immediately by pressing them.

Maryam also launched “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service at more than 50 locations across Lahore.