IHC to resume hearing of PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case

Pakistan Pakistan IHC to resume hearing of PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case

A division bench of Islamabad High Court will conduct hearing

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 12:14:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing of PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi's appeals against their convictions in cipher case, today.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the case. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor retired Justice Hamid Shah will give arguments.

On the other hand, PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi's appeal for her shifting from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail will be also be heard by the court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear Bushra Bibi's petition. It may be recalled that court had dismissed Bushra Bibi's plea due to non-show of lawyers in the court.

The court then, accepting Bushra Bibi's request for revival of her appeal, had fixed the case for hearing for on Monday (today).

