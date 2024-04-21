Doctors declare Bushra Bibi's health satisfactory

Her all reports are termed normal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Doctors are satisfied with the reports of PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital on the request of Bushra Bibi conducted her blood tests. A team of four doctors under Dr Asim Yusuf conducted Bushra Bibi's check-up.

Dr Muslim Atiq and Dr Aamir were the members of the team. Bushra Bibi's ECG, ultrasound and were declared normal whereas endoscopy biopsy’s report will be issued in 5 to 7 days.

The sources said according to echo and ECG, Bushra Bibi's heart size and its function is normal.

All reports of Bushra’s heart and stomach are normal. Her stomach ulcer is not confirmed. There is inflammation in the esophagus, stomach, according to sources.

The sources further revealed that swelling in the stomach, food canal may be due to diet and stress whereas swelling in the stomach and food canal may be due to the use of medicines.

Earlier, in a tweet, Bushra Bibi's spokesperson Mishal Yousafzai confirmed that an endoscopy was performed as part of the medical examination.

She said the medical examination was done in compliance with court's directives.

