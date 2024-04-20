Bushra Bibi undergoes medical examination on court order

Endoscopy was done at Al Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad

Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 16:16:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The medical examination of Bushra Bibi, the spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, was conducted at Al Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad on Saturday.

Bushra Bibi was escorted to the hospital under tight security measures as her medical examination was ordered by court.

The hospital administration restricted public access to the premises, allowing only essential personnel. Security personnel were deployed inside and outside the medical room to ensure safety.

Dr Asim from Shaukat Khanum hospital and PTI lawyers were also present during the check-up in hospital.

Following the tests, Bushra Bibi was transported to the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The medical report of the former first lady will be submitted to court.

In a tweet, Bushra Bibi's spokesperson Mishal Yousafzai confirmed that an endoscopy was performed as part of the medical examination. She said the medical examination was done in compliance with court's directives.