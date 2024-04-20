Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad's Blue Area

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An oil tanker parked outside a petrol pump in Islamabad’s Blue Area near Beverly Center caught fire on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

Fire brigade teams and Islamabad police rushed to the site after being informed and cordoned off the area. An alternative route was provided for traffic on Jinnah Avenue, police added.

The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters after a hectic effort. According to Islamabad police, no casualty was reported in the incident.

