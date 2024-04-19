Shehbaz Sharif's statement to Faizabad Dharna Commission comes to the fore

Instructions were given to support Islamabad administration

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement to the Faizabad Dharna Commission came to the fore on Friday.

Shehbaz, the then Punjab chief minister, had in his statement to the Faizabad Dharna Commission, maintained that no intelligence report had been shared with the provincial government regarding a potential ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Shehbaz had told the commission that a sub-committee for peace comprising provincial law ministers and key officials was formed to address the law and order issue, adding that at the time, the Faizabad sit-in was unforeseen.

Shehbaz had told the commission that any ban on an organisation must adhere to strict criteria outlined in the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He had stated that instructions had been given to the relevant officials to support the Islamabad administration.

Shehbaz had also highlighted ongoing political negotiations with the TLP leadership and the subsequent agreement with the federal government about ending cases after following legal requirements against the TLP members.