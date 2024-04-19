Six-point agenda for today's NA session issued

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Friday). Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session, Dunya News reported.

National Assembly Secretariat has issued a six-point agenda for today’s session.

According to details, Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will introduce the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2024, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lay before the National Assembly the Apostille Ordinance, 2024 (No. I of 2024), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Calling attention notice on law and order situation in the country, especially in Noshki, Balochistan and Kashmore, Sindh will be presented in today’s NA session.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will present the Annual Report 2022 of the Election Commission of Pakistan as required under sub-section (2)of Section 16 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Calling attention notice to invite attention of the Minister for Petroleum Division regarding increase in the prices of petroleum products is also part of agenda of the National Assembly session.

