Islamabad's court fails to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi' bail petition

Hearing has been adjourned until April 24

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad district and session court in encountered a setback today as it couldn't entertain the bail petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, along with his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

PTI founder's six and Bushra Bibi's one filed bail petitions were not heard today (Wednesday).

The court cited the transfer of Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who has been appointed to serve in an anti-terrorism court, as the reason for the delay.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra's transition to the anti-terrorism court has left a void in the Islamabad district and session court, with no replacement judge appointed thus far.

Consequently, the court was unable to proceed with the scheduled hearing.

Representing the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, their counsel, Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court.

However, due to the absence of a presiding judge, the case proceedings have been adjourned until April 24.