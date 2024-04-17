Intermediate's chemistry and English papers postponed in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Intermediate's chemistry and English papers postponed in Lahore

New dates will be announced later on

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 13:51:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced postponement of two intermediate papers.

The intermediate examination's chemistry paper originally scheduled for April 20 and the English paper slated for April 22, have been affected.

The decision to postpone these examinations comes as a result of the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 21, raising concerns over logistical challenges and ensuring the smooth conduct of both the electoral process and academic assessments.

Board officials have assured students and stakeholders that new dates for these postponed papers will be communicated at a later time.

This move aims to alleviate any disruptions caused by the overlapping schedules and to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process.

Students and educators are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Lahore Board for further information regarding the rescheduling of these critical examinations.