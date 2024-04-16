IHC to hear PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case today

A division bench will hear the appeals

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court will hear appeals of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in cipher case today (Tuesday).

A division bench consisting of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct the hearing.

During the hearing, arguments will be given by the lawyers on the appeals against the sentence.

On the other hand, the hearing will be also held today on the petition filed by PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi seeking her medical examination.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the application of Bushra Bibi. The petitioner has expressed her fear that she was given poisonous food.

