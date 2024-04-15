PTI challenges polls result of Islamabad's three constituencies in election tribunal

Demands de-notification of victorious PML-N MNAs

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 14:42:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged alleged rigging in three constituencies of Islamabad in the election tribunal.

PTI-backed independent candidate Amir Mughal has challenged the poll results of Islamabad constituency NA-146, while NA-47 results were challenged by another PTI-backed candidate Shoaib Shaheen.

PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Bukhari has challenged the poll results of Islamabad's constituency NA-48 in the election tribunal.

The three candidates have filed petitions stating that the February 8th poll results were rigged and forged.

The petition requested to de-notify the victorious Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs in the three constituencies of Islamabad.