Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder's interim bail extended in three cases

ATC judge Arshad Javed conducts hearing of interim bail pleas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of PTI founder in three different cases.

The anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing of interim bail pleas of PTI founder in Jinnah House, Askari Tower attacks and torching of Shadman police station cases.

The court extended the interim bail of the former prime minister for one day in all three cases.

The ATC judge also ordered authorities concerned to ensure video link attendance of the accused from Adiala Jail.

