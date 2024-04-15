PHC'S acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath

Pakistan Pakistan PHC'S acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath

Former Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan retired yesterday

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 11:37:42 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Second most senior judge, Justice Ijaz Anwar administered the oath to acting CJ Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Judges, lawyers, and other officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan retired on attaining the age of superannuation on April 14.

The ministry of law and justice issued a notification on Friday regarding his appointment as the acting chief justice by President Asif Ali Zardari until his confirmation as regular chief justice by the parliamentary committee for the appointment of judges.

On March 30, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommended his appointment as chief justice.

Acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim belongs from Peshawar. He did law graduation (LL.B) from Khyber Law College Peshawar in 1992. He had served as assistant advocate general from 1999-2000. He remained additional advocate general o fKhyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2008-2010.