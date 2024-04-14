President Zardari blames bureaucracy in Islamabad for Pakistan's perceived poverty

Sun, 14 Apr 2024

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari assailed the bureaucracy in Islamabad on Sunday, saying Pakistan was not a poor country but it had been made so by mindset of the ‘babus’ [officers] sitting in the capital.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Zardari recounted how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had appointed him as the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, despite doubts from some friends about his leadership capabilities.

The president emphasised that Pakistan's status as a poor nation was not predetermined, adding that despite Allah's provision of abundant wealth, the nation suffered from a lack of intellect.

Zardari stressed the importance of cultivating a mindset that seeks to understand and address the country's challenges comprehensively.

Reflecting on his presidency, Zardari attributed his success to the unwavering support of the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party. With the party's four-decade-long struggle, he expressed determination to lead the country towards prosperity and development.

Zardari highlighted his methodical approach to governance, ensuring that every decision is made with careful consideration to prevent harm to the nation. He reiterated the interconnectedness of the people and the nation, stating that the loss suffered by individuals ultimately impacts the country as a whole.

Zardari acknowledged the enduring consequences of the actions of historical figures who have inflicted damage on the nation, which continues to be felt in the present day.