PPP's Khurshid Shah asks govt to take criticism constructively

Sat, 13 Apr 2024

(SUKKUR) - Pakistan People's Party's leader Khurshid Shah said that the performance of the government will improve if it gets a tough time.

Shah said that if they focus on agriculture, the economic situation can improve. He said that he did not consider any conflict between the federal government and the Punjab government on the issue of officers' posting.

Khurshid Shah said that the law and order situation worsened due to the lack of attention of the caretaker government in the elections. He said that the law and order situation would not improve until the Sindh police get modern weapons.

People's Party leader said that every Muslim must stand in support of the Palestinians.

He said that Israel is constantly trying to crush the Muslims. America, he said, is adopting a hypocritical attitude in support of Israel.