Rain forecast in parts of Punjab during Eid days

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 07:33:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert for heavy rains and potential storms set to lash Lahore and other parts of Punjab during Eid days.

Irfan Ali Kathia, the director general of PDMA, has emphasised the likelihood of intermittent stormy showers between April 11 and April 15.

He urged citizens to stay vigilant and make necessary preparations in light of the forecasted weather conditions.

The heavy downpours are expected to hit areas including Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal from April 10 to 12.

Moreover, major divisions such as Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, and districts of Bahawalpur Division are also anticipated to experience rainfall starting from April 12 onwards.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding an impending heatwave in the plains of Punjab and Sindh.

As temperatures escalate, the NDMA has sounded the alarm for potential heat-related hazards in these regions during the month of April. The authority cautions that the rising temperatures could trigger avalanches in the upper areas.

In addition to the heatwave alert, the NDMA has also forecasted torrential rains and strong winds across various parts of the country.

Furthermore, the NDMA has highlighted the possibility of flood situations in upper Punjab, northern areas, and segments of Kashmir due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.