US monitoring India's involvement in killings of Pakistani citizens

Pakistan

He said US encourages both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that the United States was closely monitoring the alleged involvement of Indian government in killings of Pakistani citizens.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we have been following the media reports about this issue. However, he refrained from making further comments. “We encourage both sides [Pakistan and India] to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” he said.

When asked to comment on the telephonic conversation between Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Matthew Miller said: “Secretary Blinken did speak with the foreign minister of Pakistan on Friday to reaffirm our robust partnership, which advances the prosperity of Pakistan and the United States.”

He said Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Dar discussed the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism, expanding our trade and investment partnership, and advancing women’s economic security and empowerment.
 

