PTI challenges Senate chairman, deputy's election in IHC, Senate Secretariat

Registrar Office has raised objections on the petition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the election of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI's five senators have filed the petition in IHC to halt the election of chairman and deputy chairman senate.

PTI has requested the court to halt the custodians of Senate's election till the election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s senate seats.

Registrar Office reservations

The Registrar's Office has raised objections to PTI's filed petition seeking discontinuation in the house of custodians’ election.

The Registrar's Office has remarked that KP’s Senate seat case was under proceeding at Peshawar High Court and moved to the court for reservations on Senate’s seat in KP.

Plea filed in Senate Secretariat

PTI has also filed a plea in the Secretariat Senate against the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election.

The petitions were filed by PTI Senators Falak Naz Chitrali, Saif Abroo, Zarqa Taimur, Fozia Arshad, and Saifullah Niazi.

