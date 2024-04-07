Good news for Pakistan: Removed from Norway's National Threat Assessment list

Updated On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 14:50:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Norway, a Scandinavian nation, has made a significant decision by removing Pakistan from its national Threat Assessment list.

The move comes as a result of Pakistan's effective diplomatic efforts which persuaded "Norwegian authorities to exclude Pakistan's name from their list of security concern nations."

The announcement was made in the latest report issued by Norway's Police Security Service, a body responsible for intelligence and security matters within the country.

For several years, Pakistan, along with other nations, had found itself listed in Norway's National Threat Assessment. It posed challenges for Pakistani students and researchers, who often faced hurdles due to their country's status on the list.

Indian media had also played a role in propagating against Pakistan's inclusion in this assessment, further complicating the matter.

However, Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors proved fruitful, leading to its removal from the list.

This decision is expected to enhance Pakistan's soft image on the global stage and open up new educational opportunities for its students and researchers.

With Pakistan no longer regarded as a national threat by Norway, it paves the way for improved relations between the two countries and greater collaboration in various fields.