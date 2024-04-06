LHC issues judges' roster till May 25

Pakistan Pakistan LHC issues judges' roster till May 25

As many as 23 single benches and 11 division benches will hear cases

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 16:25:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice has issued the judges' roster until May 25.

The hearing of cases will proceed on 23 single benches and 11 division benches on LHC’s principal seat.

As per the roster, a bench headed by Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan and having Justice Tariq Nadeem will hear all sorts of cases.

Cases related to NAB and intra-court appeals will be heard by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq.

A bench including Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Masood Abid Naqvi will handle criminal cases, while cases related to terrorism will be handled by Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Farooq Haider.

A bench responsible for handling cases related to civil, tax, and banking comprises Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Anwar Hussain.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and Justice Abid Hussain Chattha will hear tax, commercial, and banking-related cases.