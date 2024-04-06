Court to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's appeals against conviction in 'illegal Nikah' case

Accountability court to resume haring of 190m pound case against ex-PM, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court Islamabad will hear today (Saturday) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi's appeals against their conviction in Nikah during Iddat case.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand will conduct hearing of the appeals. It may be recalled that due to unavailability of the judge no action could be taken on the previous hearing.

The court had directed Khawar Manika to attend hearing with his lawyer.

The PTI founder and his wife were convicted in an illegal marriage during the iddat case by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah in Adiala jail on February 3. They are facing charges of seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.5 million each.

190m pound reference

Separately, hearing of 190 million pound reference against former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi will also be held today in Islamabad's accountability court.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct the hearing in Adiala Jail. On the last hearing, the court had recorded statement of one witness while one witness was cross-examined.

Earlier in February, the former premier and his spouse Bushra Bibi had moved the district and sessions court of Islamabad against the ruling in the 'iddat case.'

Counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry filed the petition, and Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Salman Safdar, and Usman Riaz Gul will follow the case. The federal government and Khawar Manika are named as respondents in the case.

The petition argued that the divorce between Bushra Bibi and her former spouse Khawar Manika occurred in April 2017. She moved to her mother's home in August 2017.

The complainant filed the plea against the Nikah six years after the divorce, according to the petition.

The petition claimed that the conviction was illegal and un-Islamic since the court heard the case and ordered the conviction beyond its jurisdiction.

The petition pleaded to the court to declare the trial court's verdict on February 3 null and void in the Nikah during Iddat case.