Omar Ayub to head PTI's 14-member political committee

The 14-member political committee will finalize the decisions of the PTI core committee.

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 04:59:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A new 14-member political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been constituted on the instructions of PTI founder on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Omar Ayub will lead the PTI's 14-member political committee. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the party secretariat. The 14-member political committee will finalize the decisions of the PTI core committee.

Barrister Gohar Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shah Farman, Rauf Hasan, Aoun Abbas Bapi, Hammad Azhar, Atif Khan, Hafiz Farhat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Khalid Khurshid are the members of political committee.

It should be noted that a decision was taken to form a new committee in the light of the instructions of PTI founder. The committee will be a policy-making body that will be responsible for all party affairs and it will also decide all matters of the party.

