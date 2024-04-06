Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

NAUDERO (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that personal ego and divisive politics cannot resolve issues faced by Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto underscored the paramount significance of embracing a responsible parliamentary role and need for united efforts in tackling the challenges faced by the people. He said that most of the problems faced by the people can be solved if the opposition cooperates with the government.

He expressed hope that the elected representatives in the National Assembly would fulfill their roles and cooperate with the government. This, he emphasized, is crucial for delivering justice to the common man through initiatives such as the National Charter of Reconciliation, National Charter of Economy, and judicial reforms.

Chairman PPP said that Pakistan currently facing economic and security challenges. He highlighted that in the recent general elections, the electorates sent a clear message by not giving a decisive majority to any party. The public sent a message through their votes that all political parties should work together, he said.

He said that the opposition should also realise that they were given votes, they were not given votes for creating chaos and hurling abuses. He said that resolving the problems of the people is our priority, and elected representatives have a crucial role to play in this regard.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that the PPP would continue its struggle for the political, economic, and constitutional rights of the people.

